Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Returns To Acting, Joins David O. Russell’s New Untitled Film

CLIP06/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is making a comeback—to acting that is! The singer, songwriter, producer extraordinaire has joined the cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming film. The project appears to be top secret because we know nothing about it—the plot and title haven’t been released yet. But we do know the ensemble cast is jam-packed! According to the project’s IMDB page it will star “The Queen’s Gambit” Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro and Zoe Saldana, to name a few.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, taylor swift, Taylor Swift Acting, David O Russel, David O Russel Film
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.