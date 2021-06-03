Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift is making a comeback—to acting that is! The singer, songwriter, producer extraordinaire has joined the cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming film. The project appears to be top secret because we know nothing about it—the plot and title haven’t been released yet. But we do know the ensemble cast is jam-packed! According to the project’s IMDB page it will star “The Queen’s Gambit” Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro and Zoe Saldana, to name a few.

