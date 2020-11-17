Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the second sale of her music catalog in less than two years. Hours after Variety reported that Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, had sold the master rights to her first six albums to an investment firm for more than $300 million, the pop star shared a lengthy message on social media addressing the transaction. Taylor claimed that she was approached by Shamrock Holdings after their purchase for a possible partnership, but turned it down because the sale continued to financially benefit Scooter.

Appearing: