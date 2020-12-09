Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to two moms who are struggling financially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The “Seven” singer was moved to make a contribution after reading the touching stories of Nikki Cornwell and Shelbie Selewski, who were featured in a recent “Washington Post” article about financial struggles amid the pandemic. The 30-year-old made a generous contribution to each of their GoFundMe campaigns and penned a heartfelt message.

