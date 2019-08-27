Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus & More: The 7 MTV VMA Performances We Can't Stop Talking About

Also available on the NBC app

The 2019 MTV VMAs brought the crowd to its feet with totally showstopping performances! From Taylor Swift's rainbow-infused celebration of LGBTQ rights to Missy Elliott's instantly-iconic Video Vanguard medley, it's impossible to pick a favorite. Lizzo proved once again how "Good As Hell" she really is, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat. The Jonas Brothers hit the VMA stage for the first time in 11 years and made it worth the wait, and Miley Cyrus laid her heart bare with the first live rendition of her breakup ballad "Slide Away." But the night rounded out with a retro tribute to '90s hip-hop featuring none other than Queen Latifah in an epic shoutout to her rap days.

