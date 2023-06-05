Things appear to be over between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. According to multiple reports, the pair have called it quits. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. Romance rumors had been swirling for a while between the 1975 frontman and the “Shake It Off” singer, though they have never confirmed their relationship status or spoken out about the situation. Taylor was previously in a long term relationship with Joe Alwyn. The pair split up this year after six years together.

