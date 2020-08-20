Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez is getting some help in the kitchen from a longtime friend and fellow superstar! The "Lose You to Love Me" singer welcomed pal Taylor Swift on the latest episode of her HBO Max cooking series "Selena + Chef," and was understandably proud when showing off her hard work – much to Taylor's delight! Culinary giant Roy Choi was Selena's all-star mentor this time around and helped the songstress whip up some delicious-looking Korean tacos. Taylor may not have been able to make an in-person appearance with Selena, but she still left at least one fan speechless with her FaceTime cameo – Roy's daughter, who couldn't believe she scored an epic hangout with not one but two pop icons!

