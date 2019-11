Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift took a break from her "Reputation" tour and hit the red carpet for the first time in two years at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The pop star stunned in an embellished lavender gown and seemed to be having a great time dancing and singing in the audience with pals Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Plus, she won Top Female Artist Of The Year!

Appearing: