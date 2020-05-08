Also available on the nbc app

Stars are speaking out about Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased and fatally shot while out jogging unarmed in Georgia in February. Their messages come as a man and his son, who claim they believe Arbery was a burglar, have been arrested and accused of killing Arbery after a video of the incident sparked national outrage up its release by attorneys for Arbery’s family. 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael face charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to NBC News.

