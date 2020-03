Also available on the NBC app

A years-old feud was reignited over the weekend when what appeared to be the full footage from Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s infamous 2016 phone call surfaced. Both Kim Kardashian West and the “Lover” singer subsequently took to social media to tell their side of the story. But how did these three A-listers become locked in such a long feud? The answer goes all the way back to 2009.

