Taylor Swift is all about girl power! The Grammy winner just released “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a bop “from the vault,” that harkens back to 2008 and which many fans think is about her ex Joe Jonas. But, there’s no drama here! Joe’s wife Sophie Turner is apparently a Swiftie, and reacted to the single on her Instagram story writing, “It’s not NOT a bop.” In turn, the “Love Story” singer reacted on her own Instagram story, referencing Sophie’s “Game of Throne’s” character Sansa Stark saying, “Forever bending the knee for the (queen) of the north.”

