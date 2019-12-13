Taylor Swift Gets 30th Birthday Love From BFFs Halsey, Gigi Hadid And Todrick Hall

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift is celebrating her big 30th birthday at Jingle Ball! The music superstar shared a cute message with fans from backstage before hitting the stage for the concert at Madison Square Garden. In honor of the special occasion, Halsey surprised Taylor with a ceiling full of colorful balloons, which perfectly matched the aesthetic of her album "Lover." T. Swift was also showered with love from more of her famous best friends, including Gigi Hadid and Todrick Hall!

