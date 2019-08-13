Taylor Swift Gave This Superfan Almost $5,000 For College: 'I Cannot Express My Gratitude!'

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift is just the gift that keeps on giving! The pop superstar generously helped out Canadian fan Ayesha Khurram by sending her almost $5,000 to pay off her college debt for the semester. "Ayesha, get your learn on girl," Taylor wrote in a sweet message. "I love you!" The 20-year-old student spoke to Access Hollywood about the singer's surprising gesture and admitted that she still can't believe her luck. "I cannot express my gratitude!" Ayesha gushed.

