Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn start a major new chapter in their "Love Story"? Fans are once again convinced the music superstar and her British beau got secretly engaged – or even married! The latest speculation started when Taylor dropped a surprise preview from the forthcoming new version of her hit song "Love Story" in a Match.com commercial written by pal Ryan Reynolds, and a few listeners thought they picked up on a subtle but game-changing difference in the lyrics!

