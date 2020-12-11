Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift has dropped off a fresh batch of Easter eggs! The singer got fans buzzing about her personal life — once again — with the new music video for "Willow" from her surprise ninth studio album, "Evermore." The pop star, who described the project as the sister record to "Folklore," wove together details from both releases in the romantic visual that features her dancer, Taeock Lee, as the love interest. During the YouTube premiere, Swift hinted at the hidden clues in the video, which seems to reference her relationship with rumored husband Joe Alwyn!

