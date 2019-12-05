Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Dropping Surprise Christmas Song Just Days After Writing It

CLIP12/05/19
Also available on the nbc app

Get your eggnog and hot chocolate ready because pop princess Taylor Swift is dropping a surprise Christmas track at midnight tonight! The “Lover” singer took to Twitter with a sweet video to announce the song. The singer apparently wrote the song over the weekend according to ‘Good Morning America.’ Taylor explained on Twitter that she didn’t want to wait until next year to put it out. And for that, Taylor, we thank you.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, taylor swift, music, Christmas
S2019 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.