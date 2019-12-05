Also available on the nbc app

Get your eggnog and hot chocolate ready because pop princess Taylor Swift is dropping a surprise Christmas track at midnight tonight! The “Lover” singer took to Twitter with a sweet video to announce the song. The singer apparently wrote the song over the weekend according to ‘Good Morning America.’ Taylor explained on Twitter that she didn’t want to wait until next year to put it out. And for that, Taylor, we thank you.

