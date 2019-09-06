Taylor Swift Donates $10,000 To Cancer Patient Who Had 'Lover' Release Party In Hospital Room

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift never fails to give back. The pop superstar came through for a young Swiftie in need, donating $10,000 to Trinity Foster's GoFundMe. The 16-year-old is fighting Stage 4 osteosarcoma, which has spread to her lung. Trinity explained on the site that chemo has been "really hard" for her and she's also on a feeding tube. Taylor accompanied her donation with a heartfelt note, telling Trinity that she hopes she can give her a hug "in person soon" – and other fans soon chimed in with special contributions of their own.

