Taylor Swift Doesn't Ever Google Herself But Her Dad Does: ‘That’s The Only Way I Get My News’

CLIP 10/17/19
Taylor Swift was on NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert" which is one of her "favorite corners of the internet." During the video, she revealed that she isn't a big lover of Googling herself. "I don't Google myself ever," she said as she sat by a piano. "I recommend you not do it either. But my dad does! And he like, will send me links to things and everyone in a while I'll see them. And that's the only way I get my news." During the video, she also performed acoustic versions of her hits "The Man," "Death By A Thousand Cuts," "Lover" and "All Too Well."