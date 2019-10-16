Taylor Swift Doesn't Ever Google Herself But Her Dad Does: ‘That’s The Only Way I Get My News’

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift was on NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert" which is one of her "favorite corners of the internet." During the video, she revealed that she isn't a big lover of Googling herself. "I don't Google myself ever," she said as she sat by a piano. "I recommend you not do it either. But my dad does! And he like, will send me links to things and everyone in a while I'll see them. And that's the only way I get my news." During the video, she also performed acoustic versions of her hits "The Man," "Death By A Thousand Cuts," "Lover" and "All Too Well."

