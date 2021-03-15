Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Swift brought some "Folklore" magic to the 2021 Grammys! The superstar kicked off her musical set with a whimsical rendition of her hit song "Cardigan" laying in a grassy forest - and she looked like a true fairytale princess. It's a big night for the songstress! Not only was this Taylor's first performance at the annual award show in five years, but she is also nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony, including album of the year for "Folklore" and song of the year for "Cardigan."

