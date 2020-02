Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift just proved why she's the Artist of the Decade! The "You Need To Calm Down" singer slayed the 2019 American Music Awards stage with a medley of her greatest hits, and she did so with the help of some famous friends. Camila Cabello, Halsey and Misty Copeland joined Taylor onstage for the powerhouse performance, which covered songs from her "Fearless" days to her new "Lover" era.

