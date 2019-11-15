Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift isn't happy about an alleged obstacle in her American Music Awards plans. The pop superstar spoke out in a lengthy social media statement on Nov. 14, claiming that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta are "exercising tyrannical control" over her music catalog and won't allow her to perform older songs for her upcoming AMAs appearance or use them in an upcoming Netflix documentary. Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Braun and Borchetta for comment.

