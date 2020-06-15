Also available on the NBC app

The Supreme Court ruled on June 15 that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBTQ+ people from employment discrimination. In a 6-3 vote, the court decided that the Title VII provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which makes it illegal for employers to fire or discriminate based on a person's sex, also encompasses the rights of LGBTQ+ workers. Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Chelsea Handler, George Takei and more took to social media to praise the monumental decision.

