Happy 30th Birthday to the queen of music Taylor Swift! The singer kicked entered the new decade of her life by performing at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019, where the “Lover” singer was surprised onstage with a huge birthday cake. But the celebrations didn’t stop there—Taylor then headed to a holiday-themed birthday bash complete with even more cake and all of her A-list friends.

