Taylor Swift is feeling great about her Golden Globes nomination! At the premiere of "Cats," the pop star talked to Access Hollywood about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honoring her original song "Beautiful Ghosts," which she co-wrote with her "wonderful, incredible, genius dream collaborator" Andrew Lloyd Webber. "We're could on a cloud, we're so happy," she gushed. Taylor also discussed the “wonderfully weird” world of “Cats” and reflected on one of the biggest lessons she’s learned in her 30 years: to “let happiness happen.”

