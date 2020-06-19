Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift is using her platform to inspire change. The “Lover” singer shared a message on Instagram in honor of Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, when orders were read in Galveston, Texas declaring that all previously enslaved people were free after the Civil War. Taylor announced that not only was she giving all of her employees the day off in honor of the holiday, but also called for Juneteenth to be recognized nationally.

