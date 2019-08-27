Taylor Swift Brings Down the House At 2019 MTV VMAs With Emotional Double Performance

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift knows how to get the party started! The pop superstar opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a colorful double performance, wowing the crowd in back-to-back renditions of her hits "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover." Taylor welcomed a slew of friends and dancers to the stage, including pal Todrick Hall, before taking the spotlight solo with just her guitar. Famous attendees cheered her on from the audience, including Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid and Queen Latifah.

