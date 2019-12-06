Also available on the NBC app

We promise that you'll never find another like her! Taylor Swift dominated Forbes' 2019 list of top-earning musicians after raking in $185 million thanks to a new record deal and lucrative endorsements with Apple, AT&T and Diet Coke. But Kanye West was not far behind in second place. The "Jesus Is King" rapper earned an impressive $150 million due in part to strong sales of his Yeezy sneakers. Ed Sheeran rounded out the top three with $110 million following the success of his worldwide "Divide" tour.

