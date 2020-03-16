Also available on the nbc app

As the reported number of coronavirus cases surges to over 3,500 in the United States alone, more and more celebrities are taking to social media to urge their followers to stay indoors. Megastar Taylor Swift shared a lengthy message to her 128 million Instagram followers where she pleaded with them to “truly isolate as much as you can.” Ariana Grande shared a similar message, asking her fans to “please not turn a blind eye” to the health and wellbeing of others. Here are some of the A-list stars who are keeping health and safety amid the coronavirus outbreak at the top of their minds.

