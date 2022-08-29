Main Content

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album 'Midnights' After 2022 MTV VMAs Acceptance Speech

CLIP08/29/22

New Taylor Swift music is on the way! At the 2022 MTV VMAs, the "Willow" singer won Video of the Year for "All Too Well (Taylor's Version) (10-Minute Version)," and during her acceptance speech, she revealed she has a new album coming. "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you… that my brand-new album comes out October 21st!" she exclaimed. She later revealed on Instagram that the album was titled "Midnights" and would tell "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

