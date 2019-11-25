Taylor Swift And Halsey Lose It Over Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance And They Are Not Alone

Also available on the NBC app

Back and better than ever! Selena Gomez crushed her first televised performance in two years, taking the 2019 American Music Awards stage to belt her current hits "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Sel's famous friends Taylor Swift and Halsey couldn't have been happier to see the superstar in her element, and Kelsea Ballerini proved she's a true Sel stan by singing along with perfect lyrics!

Appearing: