Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Taylor Swift Allowed To Perform Old Hits At American Music Awards After Big Machine Records Drama

CLIP11/18/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift can "Shake It Off" at the 2020 American Music Awards. Big Machine Records released a statement in reference to the singer following her claims that Scooter Braun and former boss Scott Borchetta tried to block her from performing. It read in part, "The Big Machine Label Group informed Dick Clark Productions today that they have agreed to grant all licenses of their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms." Access Hollywood has reached out to Taylor's rep for comment.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, taylor swift, Big Machine Records, Scooter Braun, scott borchetta, american music awards, music, Celebrity news, lover
S20191 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Taraji P. Henson Reacts To Her Most-Talked-About Fashion Moments Of The Year
CLIP 11/19/19
JoJo Siwa Practices For Her Driver's License Test With Rapid-Fire Quiz: 'This Is Stressful!'
CLIP 11/19/19
Prince Andrew Cancels Visit To Flood-Ridden UK Region Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal (Reports)
CLIP 11/19/19
Don Johnson's Family Pulls Pranks Every Thanksgiving: 'Clothing Could Show Up In Your Soup'
CLIP 11/19/19
Gwen Stefani's 'Voice' Team Reveals What Makes Her So Relatable: 'She's One Of The Homegirls'
CLIP 11/19/19
John Legend's 'Voice' Artists Spill Their Most Jaw-Dropping 'Pinch Me' Moment
CLIP 11/19/19
'The Voice': Team Kelly Clarkson Can't Get Over Meeting Taylor Swift, Normani & More
CLIP 11/19/19
Eva Longoria Shares A Sweet Routine With Son Santi: 'He Loves Singing In The Shower!'
CLIP 11/19/19
'The Voice': Team Blake Shelton Raves Over His Most 'Charismatic' Qualities
CLIP 11/19/19
Wendy Williams Is Confused About North West's Faux Nose Ring: 'Where Are We Going With This?'
CLIP 11/19/19
Scott Eastwood Hints At Possible 'Fast & Furious 9' Role: 'It's Going To Be A Surprise'
CLIP 11/19/19
Danielle Panabaker: Why James Bond-Themed 'Flash' Episode She Directed Is 'A Breath Of Fresh Air'
CLIP 11/19/19
Jennifer Aniston's Celebrity Friends Playfully Roast Her For Reaching This Milestone
CLIP 11/19/19
Kristen Bell Told Her 6-Year-Old Daughter The Truth About Santa Claus And Here's Why
CLIP 11/19/19
Nicole Byer Says Fans Were Surprised By Her Salty Stand-Up: 'Filthy Is My Brand'
CLIP 11/19/19
Brad Paisley Explains Why He Opened Up A Free Grocery Store For Those In Need
CLIP 11/19/19
Meghan Markle Crowned As Most Influential Dresser Dethroning Kylie Jenner’s Top Spot
CLIP 11/19/19
Henry Cavill Admits He Was Called 'Chubby' At His James Bond Audition
CLIP 11/19/19
Kevin Hart Gets 'Back To The Grind' After Car Accident With Netflix Docuseries 'Don't F**k This Up'
CLIP 11/19/19
Princess Diana's Iconic Dress She Wore For Dance With John Travolta Goes Up For Auction
CLIP 11/19/19
Kelly Ripa Finally Has The Ultimate Bachelorette Party After Eloping With Mark Consuelos 23 Years Ago
CLIP 11/19/19
Celine Dion Reveals If She's Open To Finding Love Again: 'If I Do That Would Be Great'
CLIP 11/19/19
Lori Loughlin Is 'Doing As Good As Possible' As 'Fuller House' Co-Star Gives Update
CLIP 11/19/19
Hannah Brown Bids Final Farewell To Ex Jed Wyatt With 'DWTS' Performance: 'I Can Leave That Behind'
CLIP 11/19/19
Ally Brooke Says It's 'Not Right' That She's Going To 'DWTS' Finale Over James Van Der Beek
CLIP 11/19/19
Lauren Alaina Hilariously Breaks Down In Tears Over Tim McGraw Following Her On Twitter
CLIP 11/19/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Send Personal Thank You Notes To Students For This Sweet Reason
CLIP 11/19/19
James Van Der Beek's 'DWTS' Co-Stars Share Heartbreak Over Wife’s Miscarriage (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/19/19
Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Gives Birth To Twin Girls – Find Out Their Names!
CLIP 11/19/19
James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly's Devastating Miscarriage On 'Dancing With the Stars'
CLIP 11/18/19
'Queen & Slim' Stars Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith React To Film's Early Oscar Buzz
CLIP 11/18/19
Ryan Reynolds, Katie Couric & More Rally To Support Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Foundation
CLIP 11/18/19
Paul Reiser Praises 'Mad About You' Co-Star Helen Hunt As 'Superwoman' After Her Scary Car Crash
CLIP 11/18/19
Meghan Markle's Post-Pregnancy Fashion: How She's Taking Her Iconic Style To The Next Level
CLIP 11/18/19
Latest Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Comes Forward Amid Backlash Over Prince Andrew's BBC Interview
CLIP 11/18/19
Taylor Swift Allowed To Perform Old Hits At American Music Awards After Big Machine Records Drama
CLIP 11/18/19
Victoria Beckham Dancing With Her Son Will 'Spice Up Your Life'
CLIP 11/18/19
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Perfect Marriage Advice From Dad Kirk For Anniversary
CLIP 11/18/19
Kevin Hart Shares An Inspirational Workout Video Reaching For 'New Levels Of Greatness'
CLIP 11/18/19
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Celebrate His 'Beautiful, Amazing' Daughter Tashi's 15th Birthday
CLIP 11/18/19
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Reveal 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage
CLIP 11/18/19
Kate Middleton Stuns In Elegant Alexander McQueen Lace Gown For Royal Variety Performance
CLIP 11/18/19
Gisele Bündchen's 6-Year-Old Daughter With Tom Brady Is Her Mini-Me In Striking Throwback Snap
CLIP 11/18/19
Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Shares Easy Tricks For Fancy Holiday Hairstyles: 'Big Hair Is Back'
CLIP 11/18/19
Sunny Hostin Says 'The View' Is A 'Safe Place To Be Different': 'We Have Each Others' Backs'
CLIP 11/18/19
Michael J. Fox Reveals What Makes 'Back To The Future' Timeless Ahead Of 35th Anniversary
CLIP 11/18/19
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Stunned To Discover He’s Related To Fred Rogers (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/18/19
Reese Witherspoon Was Determined To Leave London With Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Souvenirs
CLIP 11/18/19
Donny And Marie Osmond Get Emotional Over Ending Las Vegas Residency After 11 Years
CLIP 11/18/19
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Didn't Get Paid For 'Hustlers' Role For This Reason
CLIP 11/18/19
Celine Dion Settles Debate On Whether Jack Could Have Fit On 'Titanic' Door
CLIP 11/18/19
Michael J. Fox Doesn't Want People To Feel Bad About His Parkinson's: 'I've Got A Wonderful Life'
CLIP 11/18/19
Bristol Palin Makes Rumored Romance With Janson Moore Instagram Official
CLIP 11/18/19
Channing Tatum Shares Rare Videos Of Everly During Daddy-Daughter Weekend
CLIP 11/18/19
Kim Kardashian Credits Motherhood For Sparking Criminal Justice Reform Passion: It's 'A Big Drive'
CLIP 11/18/19
Travis Scott Proudly Shares Adorable Photos Of Stormi Webster Rocking Dad’s Signature Hairstyle
CLIP 11/18/19
Prince Charles And Duchess Camilla Join Traditional Maori Greeting By Rubbing Noses In New Zealand
CLIP 11/18/19
The Preppy Murder: Inside The Chilling True Crime Story That Rocked New York City
CLIP 11/18/19
Eva Longoria Says Son Santiago Is 'A Natural' In Front Of The Camera And Predicts His Future Job
CLIP 11/18/19
'Fuller House' Stars Bid Emotional Farewell To Series And Sing Their Hearts Out At Karaoke Wrap Party
CLIP 11/17/19
Ariana Grande 'Devastated' As She Calls Off Tour Date Amid 'Tough' Illness: 'Still In So Much Pain'
CLIP 11/17/19
Derek Hough Undergoes Emergency Surgery To Remove Appendix
CLIP 11/16/19
Andy Cohen Sent Bethenny Frankel A 'Goodbye Email' 1 Month Before She Quit 'RHONY': 'I Had A Sense'
CLIP 11/16/19
Kenya Moore Says She's Taking Things 'One Day At A Time' With Husband Marc Daly After Split
CLIP 11/16/19
Craig Conover Says Austen Kroll And Madison LeCroy Are 'Not Nice People When They're Together'
CLIP 11/16/19
Teresa Giudice Says She 'Kept Crying' Over 'How Happy' Her Daughters Were Reuniting With Dad Joe In Italy
CLIP 11/16/19
Two Boys With Cerebral Palsy Achieve Their Broadway Dreams As Tiny Tim In 'A Christmas Carol'
CLIP 11/15/19
Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Relives Her Son's Adorably Upset Gender Reveal Reaction
CLIP 11/15/19
Why We Love Sterling K. Brown: Watch The 'This Is Us' Cast & Ryan Michelle Bathe Gush Over The Actor
CLIP 11/15/19
Lena Waithe Shows Off Wedding Band After Secretly Marrying Longtime Girlfriend Alana Mayo
CLIP 11/15/19
Kanye West Performs With Choir For Texas Jail Inmates: 'This Is A Mission, Not A Show'
CLIP 11/15/19
Fan Who Harry Styles Helped Come Out To Her Mom Camps Out For Singer's 'SNL' Gig
CLIP 11/15/19
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Unveils Its Most 'Ridiculous But Awesome' Holiday Gift Ideas
CLIP 11/15/19
Prince Andrew Says He Kicks Himself For Staying With Jeffrey Epstein After Financier's Prison Sentence
CLIP 11/15/19
9-Year-Old Genius To Graduate College With Engineering Degree: He's 'Simply Extraordinary'
CLIP 11/15/19
Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Spark Marriage Rumors While Making Red Carpet Debut
CLIP 11/15/19
Lili Reinhart Gets Real About Her Struggle With Depression And Body Dysmorphia
CLIP 11/15/19
Prince Harry Takes Baby Archie To Playgroup For The First Time!
CLIP 11/15/19
James Charles Announces New Makeup Competition Series With $50K Prize
CLIP 11/15/19
Reese Witherspoon Said No To Recurring Role On 'Friends' For This Reason
CLIP 11/15/19
Kate Middleton Reveals Princess Charlotte's Favorite New Hairstyle
CLIP 11/15/19
Ashley Graham Cries While Explaining Her Naked Pregnancy Photo With Stretch Marks
CLIP 11/15/19
'Supergirl' Star Nicole Maines Reflects On Making History With Transgender Superhero Role
CLIP 11/15/19
Terra Jolé Details The 'Shock' Of Getting 'Unexpected' Pregnancy News Before Surgery (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/15/19
12-Year-Old Food Critic Luca 'Two-Times' Gives Tasty Tour Of His Favorite Brooklyn Foods
CLIP 11/15/19
Football Legend Tony Gonzalez Predicts Which Teams Will Compete In Super Bowl LIV
CLIP 11/15/19
Tony Hale Shares The Process He Went Through To Nail Forky Voice For Disney+ Show
CLIP 11/15/19
Wilmer Valderrama Admits He's Having 'Quite A Bromance' With 'NCIS' Co-Star Mark Harmon
CLIP 11/15/19
Charlie Puth Reveals His Favorite And Most-Hated Christmas Songs
CLIP 11/15/19
Bindi And Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes Their Dad For Steve Irwin Day
CLIP 11/15/19
Lori Loughlin Being Fired From 'Fuller House' Left A 'Hole' In Co-Star Andrea Barber’s Heart
CLIP 11/15/19
Dwyane Wade Gets Daughter Kaavia Ready For The NBA In Adorable Video
CLIP 11/15/19
Jenny McCarthy Reveals What Costume She’d Want To Wear On ‘Masked Singer’
CLIP 11/15/19
Kate Middleton Spotted Taking Public Train To Visit Children In Hospice
CLIP 11/15/19
Orlando Bloom Reveals He Wants To Have Kids With Katy Perry
CLIP 11/15/19
Celine Dion Surprises Everyone By Showing Up At Drag Queen Karaoke Party
CLIP 11/15/19
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Paris And Dylan Named 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors
CLIP 11/15/19
Meghan Markle Had A Secret Hangout With Hillary Clinton (Reports)
CLIP 11/15/19
Why We Love Kristen Bell: The Best Things About The 'Frozen 2' & 'The Good Place' Star
CLIP 11/14/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.