Taylor Swift Admits She's 'Definitely' Not Ready To Have Kids With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift isn't adding the mom role to her resume anytime soon! The pop star finally opened up about starting a family with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in one scene from her revealing new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana." As the singer geared up to celebrate her 29th birthday, she explained, "There's a part of me that feels like I'm 57 years old, but then there's part of me that's definitely not ready to have kids." Taylor has been romantically linked to the British actor since October 2016. Her two most recent albums "Reputation" and "Lover" are full of heartfelt songs about Joe.

