Taylor Lautner Says He Is ‘Praying’ For John Mayer Ahead Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release

Dear John: Taylor Lautner is praying for you! As Taylor Swift prepares to release the re-recorded album of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” this summer, the “Twilight” alum is staying calm as he knows there is no bad blood between him and his ex. But he can’t say the same thing for another one of her famous exes, John Mayer. "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John" he told Today.com when asked about the highly anticipated re-release. The “Evermore” songstress and “Grown Ups 2” star briefly dated in 2009. He reportedly inspired her hit song “Back To December” from her “Speak Now” album which was originally released in 2010. The “Blank Space” songstress was later linked to John Mayer, who reportedly inspired her nearly seven-minute track titled “Dear John” off the same album.

