Taylor Lautner Says Girlfriend Took 'A Little Longer Than Expected' To Accept Proposal

CLIP01/28/22

Taylor Lautner and Kevin James chatted with Access Hollywood's guest correspondent Nurys Castillo about their new flick "Home Team," which debuts Jan. 28 on Netflix. Kevin revealed how filming the movie inspired him to spend more time with his four kiddos and shared that he recently stopped working to join a community theater with them. Plus, Taylor spilled all the details about his dreamy proposal to girlfriend Taylor Dome back in November.

