Taylor Hawkins' Wife Issues Emotional First Statement Since Foo Fighters Drummer's Death

Taylor Hawkins' family is breaking their silence on the beloved rocker's death. The Foo Fighters drummer's wife, Alison, released her first statement since the 50-year-old died in March. In a heartfelt Instagram message on Wednesday, Alison shared gratitude for the love and support she and her loved ones have gotten and called the condolences "an invaluable comfort" during such "unimaginable grief." The band also announced two tribute concerts planned for Taylor's honor.

