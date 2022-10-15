Main Content

Taylor Armstrong Reveals 'Interesting' Part Of Joining 'RHOC' Cast After 'RHOBH'

CLIP10/15/22

In joining "The Real Housewives of Orange County" as a friend of the housewives for the upcoming Season 17, Taylor Armstrong becomes the first housewife to switch franchises. "We have been having a great time," the "RHOBH" alum told Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" co-host Lauren Herbert at BravoCon of filming in the OC so far. "It's interesting for me, because being an OG on 'Beverly Hills,' we all started together, so our story was real. And this, going into a cast that's been existing for quite some time, I'm kind of catching up on all the drama. And I feel like so much has happened in the past with them that they are still trying to hash out, and I'm just trying to catch up." Taylor also dished on filming with Tamra Judge again after doing Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" together.

