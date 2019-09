Also available on the NBC app

Taye Diggs is off the market! The actor stopped by the new Access Daily to dish about the upcoming season of "All American." While chatting about his 10-year-old son to hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, the star revealed what surprising dating advice Walker recently gave him about his new love interest. Plus, Taye reveals if he would be interested in rebooting "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

