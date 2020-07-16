Also available on the nbc app

Taye Diggs chatted with “Access Daily” host Kit Hoover about parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he’s doing in quarantine. The actor, who shares 10-year-old son Walker with ex-wife Idina Menzel, shared some special things they do together. Taye also explained why he’s not dating during the pandemic, “I’ll be honest, there are times when I feel lonely just because there is so much going on and it would be great to have someone to discuss stuff with outside of my son. But when I think about that whole romantic dynamic, it’s just too much. So I’m going to wait until it feels right.”

Appearing: