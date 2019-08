Also available on the NBC app

In The CW's new drama "All American," Beverly High football coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) recruits South Crenshaw High player Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) to come play for him. Taye and Daniel tell Access about the motivation of their characters in the series – what's in it for Coach Baker, and is Spencer suspicious about the offer he gets? "All American" airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

