Tatyana Ali Wanted To Show How 'Powerful' Black Mothers Inspired Her Empowering Essay 'Birthright'

Tatyana Ali joins Access Daily's Scott Evans and guest co-host Sheryl Lee Ralph to talk about her new Lifetime movie, "Christmas Hotel." And, the actress opens up about her powerful essay "<a href="https://www.essence.com/lifestyle/health-wellness/tatyana-ali-essay-birthright-black-maternal-health-pregnancy-motherhood/" target="_blank">Birthright</a>" for Essence magazine and what inspired her to write about a black woman’s pregnancy journey.

