Sean McEnroe is a married man! The 33-year-old son of actress Tatum O'Neal and tennis icon John McEnroe revealed that he secretly tied the knot with his now-wife Niamh in Arizona back in September 2020. The artist shared the happy news on his Instagram, writing, "I can’t think of a better way to start 2021 than to share with all of you that Niamh and I are officially Mr. and Mrs. McEnroe."

