Taron Egerton Didn't Snub Elton John With Missed Golden Globes Hug: Here’s What He Said Happened!

Taron Egerton was so swept up in his big Golden Globes victory that he missed a gesture from his friend Elton John! Backstage after his Best Actor in A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy win, the "Rocketman" star told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall that he didn't see the music legend go in for a hug when his name was announced. "I mean, we hug regularly, it's fine," he smiled. Taron also took the "Which Disney Character Am I?" Instagram filter quiz and revealed his delicious plans to celebrate his win: eating "a lot of very heavy Italian food"!

