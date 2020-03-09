Also available on the NBC app

Is Tarek El Moussa ready to take the next step with Heather Rae Young? The HGTV star stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about his new solo show "Flipping 101." Tarek also got candid about his relationship with his new girlfriend, sharing that his two kiddos, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead, totally "adore" her. Plus, Tarek talked about the possibility of popping the big question to Heather. You can catch "Flipping 101" Thursdays on HGTV.

