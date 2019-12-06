Also available on the NBC app

Heather Rae Young isn't "trying to look like" anyone but herself! The "Selling Sunset" star sounded off during a Q&A on her Instagram story, shutting down one follower who asked if she's purposely mirroring her look after boyfriend Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina Anstead. "Last time I checked I've looked like this my whole life," she replied, suggesting that the fan "stop being ridiculous." Don't think her clapback means Heather and Christina have any beef, though. The real estate agent went on to reveal that she and the "Flip or Flop" star get along great!

Appearing: