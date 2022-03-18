Main Content

Tarek El Moussa Thanks Ex Christina Haack As 'Flip Or Flop' Airs Series Finale

Tarek El Moussa is taking a trip down memory lane. The HGTV star celebrated his and ex-wife Christina Haack's hit show "Flip or Flop" as it aired its last episode Thursday night. "A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!" he wrote on Instagram.

