Tarek El Moussa opened up about his health struggles and divorce from Christina El Moussa on The Dr. Drew Podcast, admitting his battles with thyroid and testicular cancer led to the couple's split. The "Flip Or Flop" star revealed hormonal imbalances caused by testosterone injections contributed to his mood swings. "I just wasn't being the best person I could have been," he said.

