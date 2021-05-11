Also available on the nbc app

Tarek El Moussa is feeling great about where things stand with his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Haack! "Things are good. A few years ago, man, it was rough," he told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. "Today, you know, we're co-parenting, we're business partners, we're filming and we're thriving, and I just couldn't be happier." Tarek also opened up about Christina's relationship with his bride-to-be, "Selling Sunset's" Heather Rae Young. "They actually get along great. There's not a lot of personal talk. Everything's about the kids. They're communicating schedules and sports and lunches and school," he shared. Plus, Tarek revealed that he and Heather plan to say "I do" this year. "[Our wedding date] is in 2021. If I give you anything else, I probably won't be getting married!" he joked. "Flip or Flop" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

