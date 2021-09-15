Also available on the nbc app

Tarek El Moussa is glad to have Ant Anstead as part of his family. The "Flipping 101" star told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his relationship with his ex-wife Christina Haack's ex-husband. "The three kids, we want them to grow up together," he shared. "We want them to know each other. Ant's part of the extended family, just like all of us. So, we welcome him with open arms." Tarek also shared details on his pre-wedding celebrations with fiancé Heather Rae Young and dished on the upcoming new episodes of "Flipping 101," which begin Sept. 17 at 9/8c on HGTV.

