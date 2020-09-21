Also available on the nbc app

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young couldn't be a better match! The HGTV star tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about how he and his "Selling Sunset" fiancée are blending their personal and professional lives with an upcoming wedding and their respective real estate careers. Tarek reveals that his proposal to Heather will air on an upcoming episode of "Flipping 101" and that his bride-to-be had no idea the "totally unexpected" moment was coming! Catch Tarek on "Flipping 101" Thursdays on HGTV.

