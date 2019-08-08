Tarek El Moussa Proudly Introduced New Girlfriend To His Kids: 'She’s Amazing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Tarek El Moussa is opening about his new love Heather Rae Young. The HGTV star spoke exclusively about his new girlfriend for the first time to Scott Evans and Kit Hoover on Access Live. Tarek said, "I've been on my own for three years. I've been looking and looking. I finally met Heather. She's amazing. She's brilliant, has a huge heart. She's killing it." Tarek also revealed that his new leading lady just met his two kids along with his entire family! The reality star also got candid about working with his ex-wife Christina Anstead on their new season of “Flip or Flop.”

