Tarek El Moussa Packs On PDA With Former Playmate Who Looks Like Christina Anstead

Also available on the NBC app

Tarek El Moussa may have a new love in his life! The "Flip or Flop" star was spotted smooching "Selling Sunset" star and former Playboy Playmate Heather Rae Young while on a yacht. Fans quickly noticed that his new flame looks quite similar to his ex, Christina Anstead. Christina is currently married to Ant Anstead and they are expecting a baby! As seen in snaps on Instagram the duo got cozy and even held hands. The HGTV star has also been lighting up the comments section of her Instagram with fire emojis.

Appearing: