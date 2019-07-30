Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Tarek El Moussa Packs On PDA With Former Playmate Who Looks Like Christina Anstead

CLIP07/30/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Tarek El Moussa may have a new love in his life! The "Flip or Flop" star was spotted smooching "Selling Sunset" star and former Playboy Playmate Heather Rae Young while on a yacht. Fans quickly noticed that his new flame looks quite similar to his ex, Christina Anstead. Christina is currently married to Ant Anstead and they are expecting a baby! As seen in snaps on Instagram the duo got cozy and even held hands. The HGTV star has also been lighting up the comments section of her Instagram with fire emojis.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, tarek el moussa, tarek el moussa christina, tarek christina el moussa, tarek christina, christina anstead, tarek el moussa gf, tarek el moussa girlfriend, tarek el moussa cancer, tarek el moussa kids, tarek el moussa dating, is tarek el moussa single, ant anstead, christina el moussa husband, tarek el moussa playmate, playboy playmate, hgtv, tarek el moussa flip or flop, tarek el moussa name, tarek el moussa age, selling sunset, heather rae young
S20193 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royal Return: All The Details On Their 'Incredibly Loved-Up' Outing
CLIP 01/07/20
Oprah Leaves Superfan Speechless With Special Gesture On 2020 Vision Tour: 'I Just Lost It'
CLIP 01/07/20
Rose Byrne Chooses The Perfect Karaoke Song She'd Sing With Tiffany Haddish
CLIP 01/07/20
Billy Porter Raves Over Tiffany Haddish's 'Like A Boss' Dinners: 'I Had To Throw My Shoe At Her'
CLIP 01/07/20
Gordon Ramsay Jokes That Baby Oscar Is Already A Food Critic After Spitting Out His First Solids
CLIP 01/07/20
Tiffany Haddish Spills The Must-Have Qualities She's Looking For In A Potential Date
CLIP 01/07/20
Salma Hayek Reveals Why She Didn't Get Planned Botox And Lip Fillers For 'Like A Boss'
CLIP 01/07/20
'Bachelor' Peter Weber Teases The Wildest Place He's Gotten Busy That’s Not A Windmill
CLIP 01/07/20
Jennifer Dulos' Estranged Husband Fotis Arrested On Murder And Kidnapping Charges
CLIP 01/07/20
Michael B. Jordan Says Jamie Foxx Was The On-Set DJ While Filming 'Just Mercy'
CLIP 01/07/20
Ashley Graham Reveals The Pregnancy Craving That Took Her By Surprise: 'I Never Was That Girl'
CLIP 01/07/20
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Daughter Luna Called Him 'John' And He Was Not Having It
CLIP 01/07/20
Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Melts Hearts With Her Sweet Birthday Wish
CLIP 01/07/20
How Kate Middleton May Spend 38th Birthday After Weekend Celebration In The Country
CLIP 01/07/20
Brandon Jenner's Pregnant Girlfriend Takes Smiling Selfie With His Ex-Wife Leah James
CLIP 01/07/20
Pink And Carey Hart Adorably Gush Over Each Other On Their 14th Wedding Anniversary
CLIP 01/07/20
Ryan Seacrest Falls Off His Chair On Live TV And Kelly Ripa's Reaction Is Everything
CLIP 01/07/20
Jason Momoa Is Husband Goals After Ditching His Golden Globes Blazer For This Sweet Reason
CLIP 01/07/20
Courtney Cox Proves She’s Got Moves In TikTok Dance Video With 15-Year-Old Daughter Coco
CLIP 01/07/20
Meghan Markle Gushes About Her Vacation In Canada With Prince Harry And Baby Archie
CLIP 01/07/20
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Loves Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: 'It's Sort Of Unconventional'
CLIP 01/07/20
Robert Irwin Believes His Late Dad Steve Irwin Would Be In 'Distress' Over Australia Wildfires
CLIP 01/07/20
Lisa Vanderpump's Candid Advice To The New 'RHOBH' Castmates Is 'Run!'
CLIP 01/07/20
Paola Núñez Shares Her Inspiring Full Circle Moment With ‘Bad Boys’ Co-Star Will Smith
CLIP 01/07/20
Rihanna Shares Makeup Free Selfie Making Fans Freak Out Over Her Pimple
CLIP 01/07/20
'The Bachelor': Ashley I. And Grocery Store Joe React To Hannah B's Dramatic Return
CLIP 01/07/20
Princess Diana's Niece Kitty Spencer Engaged To Multi-Millionaire 3 Decades Older Than Her (Reports)
CLIP 01/07/20
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Look So In Love With Sweet PDA At First Royal Engagement Of 2020
CLIP 01/07/20
Pat Sajak's Daughter Is All Grown Up And Helping Vanna White As 'Wheel of Fortune’ Letter Turner
CLIP 01/07/20
Kim Kardashian And Khloé Kardashian Slam Accusation They Haven't Donated To Australian Fire Relief
CLIP 01/06/20
Maisie Williams Transforms Into Wolfsbane For X-Men Horror Spinoff 'The New Mutants'
CLIP 01/06/20
Heidi Klum And Howie Mandel Say Coming Together For 'AGT: The Champions' Is 'Like A Family Reunion'
CLIP 01/06/20
Lisa Vanderpump Says PUMP Car Crash 'Could Have Been A Tragedy': Someone Sat There '20 Minutes' Prior
CLIP 01/06/20
Kate Beckinsale Leaves Golden Globes Party With Ex Pete Davidson's Pal Machine Gun Kelly
CLIP 01/06/20
Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper Wins $1M Playing Fantasy Football, But Not Without Controversy
CLIP 01/06/20
Brad Pitt Admits That His Personal Life Is A 'Disaster': 'I'm Just Like Trash Mag Fodder'
CLIP 01/06/20
Stassi Schroeder Says Her Friends 'Bullied' Her To Have Bridesmaids: 'It's More Important To Them'
CLIP 01/06/20
Stassi Schroeder 'Doesn't Know' If She Will Ever Reconcile With Kristen Doute: 'It's Complicated'
CLIP 01/06/20
Jay Z And Beyoncé Shared Their Globes Champagne With Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon
CLIP 01/06/20
Joey King Sports Nasty Bruise After Patricia Arquette Accidentally Hits Her Head With Golden Globe
CLIP 01/06/20
Michelle Monaghan Shares Sweet Story Of Impromptu Friendsgiving With A Jordanian Guide
CLIP 01/06/20
Chrissy Metz Blushes Over Songwriter Diane Warren Being Impressed By Her Voice
CLIP 01/06/20
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Can’t Get Enough Of Their Adorable New Puppy
CLIP 01/06/20
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce First Official Royal Engagement Of 2020
CLIP 01/06/20
Ricky Gervais’ Wildest Golden Globe Zingers & Harshest Burns
CLIP 01/06/20
Savannah Guthrie Returns To Host 'Today' After Recovering From Eye Surgery
CLIP 01/06/20
Lady Gaga Tells Oprah Winfrey She Developed PTSD After Being Raped At 19
CLIP 01/06/20
Kate Middleton Attends Same Church Service As Rose Hanbury
CLIP 01/06/20
Lizzo Announces She’s Taking A Break From Twitter Due To ‘Too Many Trolls’
CLIP 01/06/20
Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Bennington Remarried: 'I Wed A Wonderful Man'
CLIP 01/06/20
Alex Rodriguez Paid Tribute To Jennifer Lopez After Her Golden Globes Loss: 'You Are A Champion'
CLIP 01/06/20
Sofia Vergara, Phoebe Waller-Bridge And More Wear Their Sunday Best At Golden Globes After Parties
CLIP 01/06/20
Robert Irwin Gets Emotional About Australian Wildfires: ‘We’re Absolutely Heartbroken’
CLIP 01/06/20
Taron Egerton Didn't Snub Elton John With Missed Golden Globes Hug: Here’s What He Said Happened!
CLIP 01/06/20
Patricia Arquette Reveals Powerful Inspiration Behind Her Political Golden Globes Speech
CLIP 01/06/20
Joaquin Phoenix Makes Impassioned Plea To Fight Climate Change After Golden Globes Win
CLIP 01/06/20
Awkwafina Is Still Processing Her 'Very Emotional' Golden Globes Win: 'It's A Crazy Feeling'
CLIP 01/06/20
2020 Golden Globes: 7 Biggest Moments You May Have Missed
CLIP 01/06/20
Laura Dern Dishes On Her Friendship With Timothée Chalamet: 'He's So Amazing!'
CLIP 01/06/20
Ellen DeGeneres Delivers Emotional Message To Her Younger Self After 2020 Golden Globes Honor
CLIP 01/06/20
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Crash Paul Rudd's 2020 Golden Globes Interview!
CLIP 01/06/20
Renée Zellweger Calls Fourth Golden Globe For ‘Judy’ A ‘Family Reunion’ 19 Years After Her First Win
CLIP 01/05/20
Jason Momoa Calling Lisa Bonet 'My Love' In This Interview Will Cause Your Heart To Swell
CLIP 01/05/20
Tom Hanks Gets Tearful While Thanking Wife Rita Wilson And Five Kids At Golden Globes 2020
CLIP 01/05/20
Kerry Washington Gushing About Her Wedding Ring Will Give You All The Feels
CLIP 01/05/20
Patricia Arquette Calls Out President Trump In Politically-Charged Golden Globes Speech
CLIP 01/05/20
Elton John Calls 'Rocketman' One Of The 'Most Emotional Moments' Of His Life In Golden Globes Speech
CLIP 01/05/20
Christina Applegate Teases That Season Two Of 'Dead To Me' Is 'Gnarlier' Than Ever!
CLIP 01/05/20
Meghan Markle’s BFF Janina Gavankar Stuns In Black And Blue At The Golden Globes
CLIP 01/05/20
Michelle Williams And Thomas Kail Make Couple Debut At The Golden Globes
CLIP 01/05/20
Ricky Gervais Leaves 2020 Golden Globes Audience Speechless With Edgy Roast-Filled Monologue
CLIP 01/05/20
Elton John Chose To Cast Taron Egerton In 'Rocketman' After Role In 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'
CLIP 01/05/20
Taylor Swift Channels Flower Power In Bold Ball Gown On Golden Globes Red Carpet
CLIP 01/05/20
Glitz And Glam Rule The 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion
CLIP 01/05/20
Ellen DeGeneres Delivers Hilarious Speech After Receiving Honor At 2020 Golden Globes
CLIP 01/05/20
Renée Zellweger Reveals Slit In Her Golden Globes Gown Is Hiding A Twisted Ankle
CLIP 01/05/20
Laura Dern Gushes Over 'Best Beautiful Friend' Nicole Kidman: 'Oh My God The Most Incredible Actress'
CLIP 01/05/20
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Sons Dylan And Paris At Golden Globes 2020: 'This Is A Great Honor'
CLIP 01/05/20
Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Husband Joe Manganiello Is Rocking A Massive Beard These Days
CLIP 01/05/20
Priyanka Chopra Giggles About ‘Limo Lovin’ With Husband Nick Jonas
CLIP 01/05/20
Tom Hanks Says Rita Wilson Looks ‘Glowing’ And ‘Sensational’ Even Though Her Makeup Artist Was 2 Hours Late
CLIP 01/05/20
Leonardo DiCaprio Offers To Give Brad Pitt Dance Tips: 'He Can Take Lessons From Me'
CLIP 01/05/20
Reese Witherspoon Becomes 'The Morning Show's' Bradley Jackson To Ask Charlize Theron One Question
CLIP 01/05/20
Keith Urban Gushes Over Wife Nicole Kidman's 'Daring' Acting Choices: 'It's Really Inspiring'
CLIP 01/05/20
Scarlett Johansson Spills Details About Her Stunning Vera Wang Golden Globes Gown
CLIP 01/05/20
Charlize Theron Sends 'Bachelor' Peter Weber A Message: 'Do Not Let Me Down'
CLIP 01/05/20
Brad Pitt Joins The Twizzlers Or Red Vines Debate: ‘I Will Do One Of These Bags In A Sitting’
CLIP 01/05/20
Would Jennifer Lopez Get Married To Alex Rodriguez At The Super Bowl?
CLIP 01/05/20
Helen Mirren Didn't Mind Getting Mistaken For Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend: 'In My Dreams'
CLIP 01/05/20
Tiffany Haddish Crashes Carol Burnett’s Interview And Gets Emotional Meeting Her
CLIP 01/05/20
Tiffany Haddish Reacts To Matchmaker Picking Jon Hamm For Her: 'I Just Got His Phone Number'
CLIP 01/05/20
Brian Cox Says Fans Beg Him To Say ‘F*ck Off’ After Iconic ‘Succession’ Catchphrase
CLIP 01/05/20
Eddie Murphy Gushes Over His 10th Child Turning One
CLIP 01/05/20
'Jojo Rabbit's' Roman Griffin Davis Does Cute #Twinning Dance On Golden Globes Red Carpet
CLIP 01/05/20
Wesley Snipes Admits Working With Eddie Murphy On 'Dolemite Is My Name' Was Totally 'Surreal'
CLIP 01/05/20
Ana De Armas Jokes She's 'A Little Upset' Over Co-Star Chris Evans' Viral 'Knives Out' Sweater
CLIP 01/05/20
Kaitlyn Dever Says She Started Crying When She Saw Beanie Feldstein's Golden Globes Dress
CLIP 01/05/20
Billy Porter Spills Details On His Epic All-White Golden Globes Style: 'No Spaghetti Tonight'
CLIP 01/05/20
Cynthia Erivo Wears 'Few Million Dollars' Of Jewels On Golden Globe Dress That 'Took 800 Hours' To Make
CLIP 01/05/20
Sebastian Maniscalco Admits He Was A Waiter For Nicole Kidman While Working At The Four Seasons
CLIP 01/05/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.